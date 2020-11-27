New
LEGO · 48 mins ago
up to 20% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 50 select sets featuring Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Flintstones, Avengers, and more. Plus, take advantage of the special offers listed below. Shop Now at LEGO
Tips
- Get a free Charles Dickens Tribute with purchases of $150 or more.
- Join VIP and get a free Chariot with the purchase of the new Colosseum.
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Belk · 1 wk ago
Discovery Kids Mindblown STEM Model Motor Engine Kit
$16 $60
pickup
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
Features
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Clearance Toys at Kohl's
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Target · 8 hrs ago
Black Friday LEGO Building Sets at Target
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop your favorite sets of Harry Potter, Star Wars, City, Creator, Architecture, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Pictured is LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match for $24 ($16 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Ends Today
Kohl's · 14 hrs ago
Clearance Toys at Kohl's
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 40 already-discounted toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Plus, get an extra 15% off select items only via coupon code "THANKS". Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 28 to December 9).
