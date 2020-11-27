New
LEGO · 48 mins ago
LEGO Black Friday
up to 20% off
free shipping w/ $35

Save on over 50 select sets featuring Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Flintstones, Avengers, and more. Plus, take advantage of the special offers listed below. Shop Now at LEGO

Tips
  • Get a free Charles Dickens Tribute with purchases of $150 or more.
  • Join VIP and get a free Chariot with the purchase of the new Colosseum.
  • Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies LEGO
Black Friday Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register