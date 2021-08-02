LEGO Bird of Paradise for $100
LEGO · 1 hr ago
LEGO Bird of Paradise
$100
free shipping

Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO

