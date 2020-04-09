Personalize your DealNews Experience
Snuggle up with Batman, Batgirl, or the Joker for $11 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at LEGO
That's at least $85 less than third-party sellers are charging, with many asking around $200 or more. Buy Now at LEGO
Save on dozens of LEGO building block sets including thematic sets, all with prices starting from $3. Shop Now at Walmart
This big kid boredom buster is $45 less than what you'd pay direct from LEGO. Buy Now at Zavvi
LEGO is the ultimate toy for anyone looking to keep their hands busy and their creative juices flowing. This cat promises to be lucky, and is bound to be cute. Win win with a low by $3! Buy Now at LEGO
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with over 150 printable coloring pages and a range of lesson plans for free. Shop Now at Crayola
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's just $5 more than Kohl's charges for a 6-pack. Buy Now at eBay
Distract your kids with some seriously low-priced toys while you work from home. Shop Now at Target
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
That's a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Costco
