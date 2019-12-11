Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox Coding STEM Set
$100 $160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • You may need to enter your name and email address to see the price.
Features
  • build a robot that can dance, shoot a target, beatbox, use a hockey stick, or play a game.
  • 4 different tool attachments
  • for ages 7 and up
  • Model: 17101
