LEGO · 45 mins ago
LEGO Artwork Backgrounds for Video Calling
free download

No need to clean up before that family video call now, life hack of the year. Shop Now at LEGO

Tips
  • 1) click the download button under the background you like
  • 2) save it to your computer or mobile device
  • 3) then select it on the relevant meeting software
Features
  • 9 to choose from
Details
