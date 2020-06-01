Bug Hull · 37 mins ago
$90 $160
free shipping
Save $20 more than the next best price we found when you apply coupon code "COVID19" at checkout. Buy Now at Bug Hull
Tips
- In Gray or Black.
Features
- 12 LED UV lights
Details
Comments
Amazon · 5 days ago
Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refill 180-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
These are currently selling for $16 at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- activated baking soda to eliminate odors
- fits standard dispensers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Nine Stars Infrared Touchless Stainless Steel Trashcan
$28 $36
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Requires 2 D batteries (not included)
- Model: DZT-8-1c
Groupon · 4 days ago
As Seen on TV Dust Daddy Deluxe Vacuum Attachment 2-Pack
$15 $20
$4 shipping
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wet and Forget 1-Gallon Moss, Mold, and Mildew Stain Remover
$27
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- safe on any outdoor surface
- Model: WAF800006
