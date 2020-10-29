New
PulseTV · 35 mins ago
LED Triple Panel Socket Garage & Ceiling Light
$15 $50
$7 shipping

PulseTV offers this LED Triple Panel Socket Garage & Ceiling Light for $14.99 plus $6.80 for shipping. Buy Now at PulseTV

Features
  • each panel contains 48 SMD LED lights (144 in total)
  • 6,000 lumen ultra bright output (0.6 amps, 60 watts)
  • three individual adjustable head LED light panels
  • 90 degree panel swivel for customized light position
  • great for garages, attics, storage rooms, workshops, and more
  • quick & easy - simply screw into any light socket
  • no wiring or tools needed - works with light switch
  • stays cool to the touch and ETL-listed for safety
  • energy efficient LED technology w/ 50K hour bulb life
  • electrical specs: 120V, 60Hz, .6A, 60W
  • dimensions: 11" x 10" x 3.75"
