$6 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDXT3R" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Tips
- It runs on either 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (not included).
Features
- 5 light modes
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Energizer Compact Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
The on-page coupon makes it the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 40 lumens
- up to 30-meter beam
- retractable prongs
- automatic power failure LED light
- Model: RCCHFNM
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hykolity 36-Watt 4-Ft. Linkable LED Shop Lights 4-Pack
$40 $55
free shipping
That's $2 under our mention from September, and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Zoplite via Amazon.
Features
- ETL certified
- can link up to 6 lights
- includes hanging chains, surface mounting hardware, & 59-ft. power cord
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Muzey Solar LED Pathway Light 8-Pack
$19 $35
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "40I8MN1X" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Misschuus via Amazon.
Features
- 800mAh battery for up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- IP67 waterproof rating
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
JSOT 22-LED Solar Spotlight 2-Pack
$15 $34
free shipping
Apply code "EAZ5KT4N" to get $17 off and $2 below our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Soxin via Amazon.
Features
- 700 lumens
- 90° light adjustment
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical solar panel adjustment
- 2 brightness modes
- IP65 waterproof rating
dealnowadays.com · 1 day ago
Digital IR Forehead Thermometer
$9 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FDQ5CAR" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- LED display
- 1 second reading
- fever alarm
- °F/°C measurements
dealnowadays.com · 2 days ago
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$9 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDRASB" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- up to 3 hours playtime per charge
- IPX6 waterproof rating
