PulseTV · 1 hr ago
$10 $25
S&H
PulseTV offers this LED Simulated Wood Burning Fireplace Lantern for $9.99. It features solid plastic construction, IP54 weather resistance, a real glass front, stands 10" tall, and uses two C batteries (not included). Buy Now at PulseTV
- Shipping adds about $7 to most locations.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Grand Patio LED Solar Torch Light 2-Pack
$13 $26
free shipping
Take 50% off with coupon code "N4CDX2XQ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Grand Patio via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take two weeks to arrive.
- Use the same code to drop the 4-pack to $23
and the 8-pack to $40.
- dusk-to-dawn operation
- flickering flame
- waterproof
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ring Smart Lighting at Amazon
25% to 60% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Baseus LED Computer Monitor Light
$18 $40
free shipping
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "238TC9EC" to make this $9 under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- glare-free
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: DGIWK-01-US
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Ltteny Snowflake Projector Light
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $10 via coupon code "HOLTR5SE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BeautyFan via Amazon.
- IP65 (lamp) and IP44 (power supply) waterproof
- projects up to 98 feet
- 9.8-foot power cord
- Model: LPS-102
