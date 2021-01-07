New
UntilGone · 35 mins ago
$13 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "084121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- turns on automatically
- intelligently adjusts itself throughout the night
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
HBN LED Smart Outdoor Patio Lights
$33 $60
free shipping
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "UVRKXN7N" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
Features
- RGB and White color
- 24-foot string with 12 lights
- compatible with Alexa and Google devices
- IP65 waterproof rating
- includes eyelets for hanging
Amazon · 1 wk ago
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
Features
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Amazon · 5 days ago
Modern 100-Foot 5050 RGB LED Strip Lights
$34 $46
free shipping
Clip the 6% off coupon and apply code "19T1NLOZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
Features
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
- Model: C-50
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kingbrite 12" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$20 $33
free shipping
Take 40% off with coupon code "40D4HZ1E". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Oil Rubbed Bronze.
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
UntilGone · 2 days ago
Blue Tiki Noise-Canceling USB Microphone
$13 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Holiday & Party Laser Light Projector
$17 $20
free shipping
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
Features
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Pioneer Bluetooth Stereo Receiver
$160 $249
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8221220" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
UntilGone · 4 wks ago
Working Crew RC Truck with LED Lights
$9 $20
free shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "4601220-AFS".
- In several trucks (Fire Truck pictured)
