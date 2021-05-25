LED Camping Lantern w/ Fire Starter for $9
New
moobibear.com · 53 mins ago
LED Camping Lantern w/ Fire Starter
$9.41 $26
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" to save $16 and keep your surroundings well-lit and warm at all times in the great outdoors. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 3 individual COB strip LEDs
  • 300 lumen and 360° lighting angle
  • 3 magnets
  • portable camping lantern
  • Uses 3 AA batteries
  • Magnetic base
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear40"
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors moobibear.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register