That Daily Deal offers this LED Adjustable Focus Pocket Flashlight in Black for $5.49 with free shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "Y0628LMX" cuts the starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bestqool Direct via Amazon offers its Bestqool 25-watt LED Solar Flood Light for $69.99. Coupon code "VNGS6ZQ9" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tenkoo via Amazon offers its Tenkoo 28-LED 10-watt Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $97.99. Coupon code "FUO4V22K" cuts that to $58.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Fuliconn via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light in Warm White for $45.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "HH7RSO54" to drop that to $25.34. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Camelion 60-LED Rechargeable Magnetic Work Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $1.
Update: The price has fallen to $8.54. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $38.65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Ending today at 5 pm ET (or until 100% claimed), Huntkey Direct via Amazon offers its Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Ports in Grey for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends at 5:15 pm ET today or until supplies last. Buy Now
