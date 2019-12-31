Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save $800 on LASIK at LasikPlus. Tired of glasses and/or contacts getting in the way of you living your best life? LASIK corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Schedule your free LASIK exam now and see for yourself why LasikPlus is the smart choice for LASIK. Shop Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crest Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste 3-Pack for $3.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and $2 under the price at your local store today. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of its Revly, Solimo, and Amazon Elements vitamins and supplements. Plus, take an extra 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
