Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
LAGarden 24x24x36" Hydroponics Grow Tent
$41 $96
free shipping

That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 100% reflective mylar
  • zipper door
  • Model: 23TEN-B_v
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register