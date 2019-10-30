New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairgoals Makeover Series Doll
$8
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • includes 15 surprises
  • color change in water
  • 12 possible characters (10 with real hair and 2 rare glitter hairs)
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register