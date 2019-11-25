Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Best Buy · 10 mins ago
L.O.L. Surprise! DIY Glitter Factory Playset with Exclusive Doll
$15 $40
pickup at Best Buy

That's half the price of the next best at a $15 low.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • That's tied at Best Buy
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Best Buy
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register