- 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises
- 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises
- 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet with 7 surprises
- 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil Sister with 5 surprises
- 12 plastic hairstyles
- 6 brushable hairstyles
- 6 face masks
- 10 additional accessories
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
- Sold by Temitoys via Amazon.
- Sold by Temitoys via Amazon.
- steam locomotive engine, passenger coach, cargo car, and track
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- realistic train sound
- light-up LED lights
- for ages 3+
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot Kids' Bike for $179.99 (low by $70).
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot Kids' Bike for $179.99 (low by $70).
Target Circle members save $48.
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
- Pictured is the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Track Tower Play Set for $15.99 ($14 off).
- Pictured is the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Track Tower Play Set for $15.99 ($14 off).
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- full array backlight
- 3 HDMI ports & 1 USB
- Roku TV
- Model: 100021261
- 41.5" 1080p screen
- 41.5" 1080p screen
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB
- Roku TV
- Model: 100018254
- self-cleaning brushroll
- self-cleaning brushroll
- pet multi-tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CU500
