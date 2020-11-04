New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise w/ 60+ Surprises
$40 $89
free shipping

Save $49 off list price and get more surprises than any reasonable child could possibly handle. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises
  • 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet with 7 surprises
  • 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil Sister with 5 surprises
  • 12 plastic hairstyles
  • 6 brushable hairstyles
  • 6 face masks
  • 10 additional accessories
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register