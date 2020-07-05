New
Daily Steals · 41 mins ago
$70 $75
free shipping
With coupon code "DNLOL", that's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- exclusive LOL surprise doll
- 10+ hangout areas
- detachable car
- extends to 2x3 feet
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart The Big Save Event
Save on over 1,800 items
Save on a wide selection of items including video games from $10, apparel from $11, home items from $15, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Cafago · 3 wks ago
Inflatable Swimming Pool
$34 $86
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in color 1 at this price.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures 43.3" x 34.6" x 13.3"
- drain plug
Walmart · 2 days ago
Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter
$299 $499
free shipping
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 300W motor
- dual braking mechanism
- front shock absorption
- 15.5mph max speed
- 220-lb. weight limit
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: ES1-300
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Disney Frozen 2 True to Myself Playland Inflatable Ball Pit
$16 $40
curbside pickup
That's $14 less than Walmart and Amazon charge for the same pit with only 15 balls. Buy Now at Kohl's
Features
- Open ball-toss roof and crawl-through design
- 50 balls
- 24.5" x 24.5" x 20"
- Model: 502071-4-KOH
Daily Steals · 22 hrs ago
Refurb Apple iMac i5 2.5GHz Quad 22" Desktop
$340 $380
free shipping
Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
Daily Steals · 2 days ago
Refurb Shark Steam & Spray Professional Steam Mop
$50 $160
free shipping
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day Shark warranty applies.
Features
- 3 intelligent steam settings
- washable microfiber pad
- removable power cord & cordless spray only mode
Ends Today
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb ALC Connect Plus Self-Monitoring Security System
$100 $350
free shipping
That's $230 less than Lowe's charges for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unlcear who backs.
Features
- control hub
- 1080p HD Pan/Tilt WiFi camera
- 2 door/window sensors
- 2 remote controls
- 2 on/off power switches
- motion detector
- Model: AHS627-23
