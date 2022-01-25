New
MorningSave · 17 mins ago
$119 $280
free shipping
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 2200Pa suction
- 2.5-hour runtime
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop
$149 $199
free shipping
Although it's matched in several stores, this is $50 under list and a $28 drop from Amazon's historical average price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- rechargeable lithium ion battery w/ battery charger
- 2 wet mopping pads
- 2 damp sweeping pads
- 2 dry sweeping pads
- Model: B240020
iRobot · 3 days ago
iRobot Vacuum and Mop Bundles
Up to $650 off
free shipping
Save on a selection of iRobot vacuuming and mopping bundles to fit your cleaning needs and your budget. Shop Now at iRobot
Tips
- Pictured is the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop, & iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle for $1,199.97 ($650 off).
Target · 6 days ago
iRobot Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$175 $300
free shipping
That's $100 less than Home Depot charges and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
Features
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Amazon · 1 day ago
iRobot Roomba 694 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$179 $274
free shipping
That is a $95 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Surge Shelf w/ 6 Outlets & USB
$19 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $41 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 6 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Anti-Skid Ice-Traction Cleats
$12 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 4 wks ago
KeySmart Class Compact Key Holder 2-Pack
$15 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- holds up to 8 keys
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Schoolyard Snacks Low Carb BBQ Keto Puffs 48-Pack
$16 $112
free shipping
That's $89 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Sign In or Register