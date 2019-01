As one of its daily deals, Best Buy via eBay offers the Kwikset Kevo Convert Electronic Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel forwith. That the lowest price we could find by $47, although we saw for $10 less last August. It controls your existing deadbolt using an iOS or Android app. Deal ends today.Note: The Kwikset Kevo Plus Connected Hub, sold separately, adds functionality with Amazon Alexa, Nest, Ring, IFTTT, and more.