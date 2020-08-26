It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- extra-large spring saddle
- laidback seat position
- cruiser handlebars
- front and rear racks w/ wood paneling
- 7-speed drivetrain
- kickstand
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
