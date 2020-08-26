New
Kulana Men's Kahu 26'' Cruiser Bike
$210 $260
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • extra-large spring saddle
  • laidback seat position
  • cruiser handlebars
  • front and rear racks w/ wood paneling
  • 7-speed drivetrain
  • kickstand
