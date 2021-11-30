It's a savings of up to $1,135 off list and the best price we could find by up to $217, although most retailers charge $4,681 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Available in several colors in Natural Gas and Liquid Propane Versions (Natural Gas Stainless Steel pictured).
- 2 ovens
- 6 burners
- griddle
- cast iron cooking grates
That's $100 under our September mention, $800 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- airfry mode
- quick preheat
- True Convection
- 5 smooth top elements
- 3rd oven heating element with fan
- Model: FGEH3047VF
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Silver Stainless Steel (pictured) or Black Stainless Steel
- Fingerprint resistant
- Traditional oven and air fryer in one
- Smart oven learns how you like to cook
- Convection oven
- Illuminated dials
- Alexa, Bixby or Google voice control
- Model: E63T8711SS/AA
That is $21 less than you'd pay picking it up at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250-volts
- 50-Amps
- NEMA 10-50 plug
- UL listed
- Model: 9014SW8809
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
