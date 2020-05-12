Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Ktaxon Portable 2-Step Folding Step Ladder
$29 $40
free shipping

That's an $11 savings off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Joybuy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 330-lb. capacity
