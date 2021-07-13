Ktaxon Portable 10L Wash Sink & 20L Toilet Combo for $130

That's a savings of $164 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Ktaxon via Walmart.
Save on water bottles, backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the CamelBak 40-oz. Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle for $20 (low by $3).
Save on clothing, shoes, and gear for all kinds of outdoor activities this summer, including camping, climbing, and running. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Mountain Summit Gear Northwood Series II 1-Person Backpacking Tent for $130 ($40 off).
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by River Colony Trading via Amazon.
- measures 48" x 48" x 12"
- holds 89 gallons of water
- includes padded, horizontal beams, drain plug, and repair patch kit
- Model: 57173EP
That's a $20 low on this hard to find kayak. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 21-gauge PVC construction
- backpack system turns into the seat
- tarpaulin bottom
- multiple air chambers
That's $12 under our mention from last November, $237 off list, and an all-time low for this bundle. Buy Now at Walmart
- 117 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- Model: SCS-K15B
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
