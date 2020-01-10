Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ktaxon Metal Frame Console Table
$40 $64
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Ktaxon via Walmart.
Features
  • measures 40.5" x 11.8" x 30.3"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tables Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register