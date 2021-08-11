Kryptonics Classic Complete Skateboard for $34

New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
$34 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by a buck, but many stores charge $40. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- Standard 5" seagull trucks
- Wheels are 54mm x 34mm polyurethane injected
- 80ab full grip tape
- Double kicktail
Details
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
HR H6 1080p Quadcopter Drone
$36 $164
free shipping
Apply coupon code "782PA7AG" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Grey or Black.
- Sold by HR-HEIGE via Amazon.
Features
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- carrying case
Amazon · 3 days ago
LEGO Architecture London Skyline Set
$32 $99
free shipping
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
naipocare.com · 1 wk ago
Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board
$120 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ljjkwx 100-Foot Kids' Obstacle Course
$55 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WBXXT7WE" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ninjavagy via Amazon.
Features
- 100-foot slackline
- rope ladder
- 3 monkey bars
- 2 steel gym rings
- 2 rope knots
- 2 tree protectors
- buckles, clips, gloves, and carry bag
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Backpacks Sale
30% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Outdoor & Patio Sale
at least 50% off 2,400 items + extra 10% off
Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Limited-Time Specials
20% to 80% off over 24,000 items
free shipping w/ $25
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and more! Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Take an extra 10% to 20% off select jewelry and watches via coupon "SHINE".
- Coupon code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select home items.
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Stay Loose Jeans
$20 $70
free shipping w/ $25
That's $41 less than Levi's charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in Seattle Pear.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
