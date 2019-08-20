Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Krylon Triple-Thick 12-oz. Crystal Clear Glaze for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Cinolink via Amazon offers its Cinolink Dot Outlet Shelf 2-Pack in several colors (2-Pack Transparent pictured) with prices starting at $16.98. Coupon code "59S6AT8E" cuts that starting price to $13.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan-NuTone 688 Ceiling and Wall Ventilation Fan in White for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $19 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.44 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same price.) That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $5.
Update: The price has dropped to $129.18. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Coolaroo 4x6-Foot Exterior Roller Shade in Mocha for $48.52 with free shipping. That's $43 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Chicmoda Inc. via Amazon offers the Otago Collapsible Reusable Straws 2-Pack in BrownPink 2pack for $9.99. Coupon code "T9MHA79K" drops that to $4. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
