Walmart · 1 hr ago
Krylon Triple-Thick 12-oz. Crystal Clear Glaze
$4 $5
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Krylon Triple-Thick 12-oz. Crystal Clear Glaze for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now

  • Menards matches this price via in-store pickup
  • It adheres to most construction and craft materials
