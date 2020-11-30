New
Krispy Kreme · 35 mins ago
Krispy Kreme
free dozen for delivery drivers

It's a busy time for delivery drivers but your efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Pop into your local Krispy Kreme today (11/30) for a free original glazed dozen donuts! Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Delivery drivers must present their ID and/or be wearing a uniform to claim their bounty.
  • Offer includes those who deliver for UPS, USPS, FedEx, Amazon, or DHL.
