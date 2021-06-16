Krispy Kreme Small Lemonade Chiller or Small Iced Coffee: for free
Krispy Kreme Small Lemonade Chiller or Small Iced Coffee
free

Today only, and in participating locations, grab a nice ice cold lemonade or coffee for free. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Valid at participating locations.
  • Barcode required for in-store redemption.
  • Expires in 10 hr
