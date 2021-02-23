New
Krispy Kreme · 49 mins ago
Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Dozen
$5 $8
at Krispy Kreme

Drive by Krispy Kreme, and if the Hot Light in the window is on, go in and grab a dozen original glazed donuts for just $5. That's a $3 savings off the usual price. Buy Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Published 49 min ago
