Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut: free w/ vaccination card
Krispy Kreme · 1 hr ago
Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut
free w/ vaccination card

Bring your vaccination card to participating locations to receive one free doughnut per day for the rest of the year. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • If you have received at least 1 vaccination, you are eligible for this deal.
  • If you have not been vaccinated visit on Mondays through May 24 to receive a free doughnut and cup of coffee.
  • NEARLY 230 FREE DOUGHNUTS
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
