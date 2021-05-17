Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut: free w/ vaccination card

Bring your vaccination card to participating locations to receive one free doughnut per day for the rest of the year. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- If you have received at least 1 vaccination, you are eligible for this deal.
- If you have not been vaccinated visit on Mondays through May 24 to receive a free doughnut and cup of coffee.
- NEARLY 230 FREE DOUGHNUTS
Expires 5/24/2021
There are cookies inside, not your Grandmother's sewing supplies, but it's still a great deal at the lowest shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- no preservatives
- no coloring added
- Model: OFX53005
Pop in each Monday morning through May 24 to get this deal and save $4.29 at participating locations. And if you're lucky, the "Hot" sign just might be on indicating that those little heavenly confections have just come fresh out of the vat. Oh my! Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Apply code "ALYSSA25" to get this deal. Shop Now at Papa John's
- Not valid on specials.
Save on a variety of wines, chocolates, snacks, and more selected especially for mom. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Shipping charges and availability may vary by location. Join StewardShip for $49 and get free shipping for a year.
- Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
- Pictured is the Century Cellars Red Wine Gift Basket for $59.99 ($10 off).
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
At participating location, enjoy a free donut and coffee every Monday through May 24th. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- No purchase necessary.
- Not valid on online orders.
Save $6 on your next donut run. Plus, combine the deal on the gift card with the offers below to save even more. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
