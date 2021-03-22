New
Krispy Kreme · 1 hr ago
free w/ vaccination card
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Tips
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
Features
- NEARLY 300 FREE DONUTS
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
IHOP · 1 mo ago
IHOP National Pancake Day Event
free
free stack of pancakes
This national event was delayed because of weather, but that's a bit of a good thing since you can redeem it through all of April vs a single day. Sign up for MyHOP today for an IOU sent straight to your inbox on April 1. Shop Now at IHOP
Features
- hot
- buttery
5 days ago
Wendy's Breakfast Sandwich
Free w/ breakfast purchase
Get a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or any other Wendy's breakfast sandwich with breakfast purchase. Shop Now
Features
- Download the app and create a new account for this offer. (Scroll down to see it, plus links for iOS & Android apps.)
4 days ago
Applebee's Coupon
$10 off $30
Apply coupon code "10off30" to save $10 off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now
3 wks ago
Panera Coupon
$5 off $20+ orders
Coupon code "WINTERBREAK" takes $5 off orders of $20 or more. Shop Now
Sign In or Register