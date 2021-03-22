New
Krispy Kreme · 1 hr ago
Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut
free w/ vaccination card

You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
  • You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
  • NEARLY 300 FREE DONUTS
  • Expires 12/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
