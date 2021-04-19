Pop in each Monday morning through May 24 to get this deal and save $4.29 at participating locations. And if you're lucky, the "Hot" sign just might be on indicating that those little heavenly confections have just come fresh out of the vat. Oh my! Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
There are cookies inside, not your Grandmother's sewing supplies, but it's still a great deal at the lowest shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- no preservatives
- no coloring added
- Model: OFX53005
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
- NEARLY 300 FREE DONUTS
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
If a dozen Oreo Krispy Kreme donuts just won't get the job done, apply coupon code "COOKIEGLAZE" to grab a dozen glazed and save 50%. (Time your purchase to get hot, glazed donuts and you'll be glad you did.) Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- This offer is good for online purchases only.
- Need to know when the "hot light" is on near you? Click here.
