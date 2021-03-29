At participating location, enjoy a free donut and coffee every Monday through May 24th. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- No purchase necessary.
- Not valid on online orders.
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
- NEARLY 300 FREE DONUTS
This national event was delayed because of weather, but that's a bit of a good thing since you can redeem it through all of April vs a single day. Sign up for MyHOP today for an IOU sent straight to your inbox on April 1. Shop Now at IHOP
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Get a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or any other Wendy's breakfast sandwich with breakfast purchase. Shop Now
- Download the app and create a new account for this offer. (Scroll down to see it, plus links for iOS & Android apps.)
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
