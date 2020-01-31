Open Offer in New Tab
Krispy Kreme · 36 mins ago
Krispy Kreme Mini Monday Break
Free mini doughnut

Take a break from Monday with a doughnut freebie. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

Tips
  • From 4 pm - 7 pm every Monday in January.
  • Available in The Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Glazed.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
