Krispy Kreme · 1 hr ago
Krispy Kreme Dozen Original Glazed Donuts
Buy 1, Get 1 Free
pickup or delivery on Saturdays

Celebrate making it through another week by buying a dozen donuts, and gifting a neighbor or friend (or yourself) with another dozen for free. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

Tips
  • Offer is valid on Saturdays only and limited to one per transaction.
  • If ordering online, add your full-priced Original Glazed Donuts to your cart, add the "Be Sweet Dozen" to your cart, and apply coupon code "BESWEET" to get this deal.
  • If ordering at the Drive-Thru, ask for a Be Sweet Dozen after placing your order for a full-priced Original Glazed Dozen.
