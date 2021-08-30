Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: 2 free every day w/ vaccine card
As an incentive to get jabbed, Krispy Kreme is doubling up on their one doughnut per day deal by offering TWO for free (every day this week) when you present your vaccine card. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
  • Includes an Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut
  • Expires 9/5/2021
