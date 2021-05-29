Krispy Kreme Double Dozen for $13

Today only, head over to your local Krispy Kreme where they are offering two dozen donuts for $13. That's a savings of $7 to $9. Buy Now at Krispy Kreme
- Choose either two Original Glazed dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one classic assorted dozen.
- Limit 4.
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply code "FREESUB" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower-priced item.
Teach kids the value of reading, setting goals, and pizza in one fell swoop (you can decide for yourself which of those is most valuable *cough*pizza*cough*) – you can also grab printables, activities, and book recommendations while you're there. Shop Now
- you can enroll as a parent, a homeschooling parent, or a teacher of grades from PreK to 6
- teachers can set reading goals for their students – hitting the goal earns them a paper certificate, which can be redeemed for a Pizza Hut pizza
If you can't get to the beach, you can still eat beach-themed doughnuts. Apply coupon code "ISLANDTIME" to get 50% off an original dozen when you buy a dozen island-themed doughnuts. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- sweet beach dreams
Coupon code "SAVETHREE" takes $3 off Panera Bread orders of $15 or more – that's half a grilled cheese sandwich. Shop Now
- Our content management system requires that I write something here, so uh. Happy eatings?
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Save $6 on your next donut run. Plus, combine the deal on the gift card with the offers below to save even more. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Sign In or Register