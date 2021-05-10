Krispy Kreme 2021 Graduation Dozen: free
Krispy Kreme 2021 Graduation Dozen
This week only, if you're a high school or college senior, stop by a Krispy Kreme and avail of a Graduate dozen for free. (Simply dress up in the appropriate gear- listed on the page, or reveal some proof of academic departure.) Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

  • an assortment of Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced, and Original Glazed doughnuts
  • Expires 5/16/2021
