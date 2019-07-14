New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System
$29
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • It lets you make pocket-hole joints in materials from 0.5" to 1.5" thick in 1/8" increments
  • Model: KT.R3
Details
