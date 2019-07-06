New
Walmart offers the Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- It lets you make pocket-hole joints in materials from 0.5" to 1.5" thick in 1/8" increments
- Model: KT.R3
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 6 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
