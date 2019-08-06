- Create an Account or Login
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit for $149. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $119.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 18-Piece Inch & Metric Deep-Socket Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 71" X 118" Retractable Side Awning in Black for $94.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $75.92. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $27.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.32. Plus, members will bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super Point. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's $5 less than last month's mention and about $9 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Plus, members bag $93.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's basically tied with our expired mention from six days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $133.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
