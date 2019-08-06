New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit
$119 $200
free shipping

Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit for $149. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $119.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • built-in storage wings
  • swiveling dust collection port
  • 3" wood project clamp
  • Model: K5_K15
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
