Rakuten · 59 mins ago
$119 $200
free shipping
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Kreg Jig K5 Starter Kit for $149. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $119.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends July 8. Buy Now
Features
- built-in storage wings
- swiveling dust collection port
- quick release pin
- screw kit
- 3" wood project clamp
- Model: K5_K15
Details
Comments
Amazon · 6 days ago
Crescent Tools 20-Piece Pass-Thru Ratchet Set
$21 $57
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Nubee Infrared Digital Temperature Gun
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Nubeestore via Amazon offers the Nubee Infrared Thermometer Digital Temperature Gun for $19.97. Coupon code "28O7PJMV" cuts the price to $14.38. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- -50° to 550° Celsius or -58° to 1,022° Fahrenheit range
- non-contact
- backlit LCD
- auto shut-off
- Model: NUB8550H
Amazon · 4 days ago
Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set
$14 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Gervus via Amazon offers the Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "G8MNAXSV" to lower the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Features
- 1 mini magnetic ratchet wrench
- 10 sockets with 1/4" drive
- 29 screwdriver bits
- 1/4" adapter
Home Depot · 5 days ago
DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun
$20 $35
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 express delivery fee. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- accepts heavy-duty staples and 18-Gauge brads
- low fastener indicator
- bottom load design
- reversible belt hook for right- or left-handed access
- Model: DWHT80276
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch
$16 $18
free shipping
Timex via Rakuten offers its Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch in Blue Fabric for $17.99. Coupon code "TIME13" ticks that down to $15.65. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- blue gingham patterned strap
- quartz movement
- Model: TW2R24400
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System
$29 $39
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Kreg R3 Jig Pocket Hole System for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- It lets you make pocket-hole joints in materials from 0.5" to 1.5" thick in 1/8" increments
- Model: KT.R3
