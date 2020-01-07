Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kraft Deluxe Easy Mac 8-Count 2.4-oz. Microwavable Cups 2-Pack
$13
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • 16 total cups
