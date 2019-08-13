- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Kraft Avocado Oil Reduced-Fat Mayonnaise 2-Pack for $4.46. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Ruffles Potato Chips 1-oz. 40-Count Variety Pack for $13.41. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $4 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Doritos Variety Tortilla Chips 40-Pack for $13.41. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $9.74. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's about $9 less than you'd pay at Target, although it was pennies less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon takes up 30% off a selection of Quaker Chewy Bars. (The banner says up to 30% off but we're seeing higher discounts within the sale.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. With prices starting at $4.20, save up to $11 on a selection of granola treats. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
