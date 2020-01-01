Personalize your DealNews Experience
J Foods via Rakuten cuts the Kracie Popin' Cookin' Sushi DIY Candy Kit from $9 to $7.20 via coupon code "SPOT20". This candy making kit provides all you need to make miniature candy sushi with only powder and water. You'll make realistic-looking sushi rice and toppings like tuna, egg, and salmon roe, but don't forget, it's all just candy! Buy Now at Rakuten
It's at least $10 off the regular price of the Family Feast and you'd pay $39 or more if you ordered these items à la carte. Buy Now
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
That's some very inexpensive pizza and the first time we've seen this discount from Pizza Hut since last April. Shop Now at Pizza Hut
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99).
Update: We're now seeing discounts up to 80% off. Shop Now at Walgreens
After factoring in the credit, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a great price for an office chair! Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on games and wall lights featuring Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $8 less than last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Rakuten
