Kosta Boda Bruk Mug w/ Oak Lid Set of 2 for $9

That's the best price we could find by $31, making this something you'd pay four times as much for elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Red.
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (12-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
Apply coupon code "GFSWDGTG" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Chef Knife drops to $11.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- dishwasher safe
- measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Some travel restrictions easing, so it's a good time to take advantage of savings on luggage, backpacks, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Delsey Executive 19" 2-Wheel Mobile Office Suitcase for $109.99 (low by $20).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
