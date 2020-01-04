Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Kopul 12-in-1 Cable Tester
$30 $50
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • tests 12 connector types, including XLR, TS/TRS, speakON, USB, and DIN
  • status LEDs
  • Model: CBT-12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/4/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Audio Components B&H Photo Video
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register