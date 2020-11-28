It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by kootion-candy890101 via eBay.
- 3 color temperatures
- 14 level brightness
- flexible gooseneck
- metal clip
- touch control
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
We're past Halloween and Thanksgiving, so it's now ethically acceptable to festoon your abode with seasonal string lights, discounted a few days ahead of schedule to Cyber Monday prices. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Twinkle Star 200-LED 66-ft. Christmas Fairy String Lights for $13.99 ($6 off).
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Take 50% off with coupon code "50HNSN3E". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver.
- Sold by RETINABC via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable aluminum panels
- 6,000k daylight
- 6,000-lumen
- E26 socket
- Model: B07ZWPDJJD-M
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 18 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Sign In or Register