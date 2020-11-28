Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kootion 61W USB Type-C Wall Charger
$14 $53
free shipping

It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
Features
  • USB PD 3.0
  • overheating and short circuit protection
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register